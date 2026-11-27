Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $90.01 and last traded at $88.8970. 20,213,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 19,489,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.99.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nebius Group from $340.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $237.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $355.00) on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.77 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $174.12 and its 200 day moving average is $179.01.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, Director Wilson Boynton sold 4,502 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $519,575.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 398,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,012,466.67. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Arne Grimme purchased 148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,136.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,566.16. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,718 shares of company stock worth $280,207 and sold 115,029 shares worth $25,012,535.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,531,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,184,591,000 after buying an additional 1,593,684 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $1,232,895,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Nebius Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,069,875 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 134.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,100,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $1,012,097,322. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group is a technology company focused on building infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Its Nebius business provides cloud computing resources designed for AI workloads, including access to graphics processing units, data storage and networking, alongside tools and services for developing and deploying AI applications. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and adopted the Nebius Group name in 2024 after completing the separation and sale of its Russian businesses. It is headquartered in Amsterdam and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh.

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