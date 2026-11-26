Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and traded as high as $37.06. NIKE shares last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 27,937,302 shares.

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NIKE News Summary

Investors following NKE have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Comments from Dick’s Sporting Goods about progress in Foot Locker’s turnaround, along with strong results from other retailers, offered a more encouraging read on the retail environment and helped lift sentiment toward Nike. Article: Nike Stock Jumps Amid Foot Locker's Positive Q3 Insights

Comments from Dick’s Sporting Goods about progress in Foot Locker’s turnaround, along with strong results from other retailers, offered a more encouraging read on the retail environment and helped lift sentiment toward Nike. Positive Sentiment: Nike’s commitment to roughly $12 billion in dividends may appeal to income-focused investors; the article notes a 24-year history of dividend increases. Article: Nike Just Promised $12 Billion in Dividends

Nike’s commitment to roughly $12 billion in dividends may appeal to income-focused investors; the article notes a 24-year history of dividend increases. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights uncertainty around Black Friday and ongoing turnaround challenges, which could weigh on expectations for near-term sales and leave Nike lagging competitors with stronger earnings-growth prospects. Article: Nike and Under Armour Stocks Are Down More Than 40%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.94%. NIKE's revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. NIKE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Venkatesh Alagirisamy sold 3,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $137,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,762.58. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Philip McCartney sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $96,192.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,568.39. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 9,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 966 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc. designs, develops, markets and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Its products serve consumers across a range of sports and fitness activities, as well as casual and lifestyle markets. The company sells products under the NIKE and Jordan brands and owns Converse. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman, the company adopted the NIKE name in 1971. It is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. NIKE serves customers around the world through wholesale partners and its own retail and digital channels.

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