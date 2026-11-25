Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.5790, with a volume of 1,560,056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Ondas from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. increased their target price on shares of Ondas from $21.50 to $22.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 3.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.04 million. Ondas had a net margin of 32.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In other Ondas news, CFO Neil Laird sold 4,952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $38,328.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,984.04. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $99,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd bought a new position in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ondas by 39.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499,060 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,440 shares of the company's stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 4,281,842 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 3,184,058 shares of the company's stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 184,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,787,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,353 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings is a technology company that develops private wireless networks and autonomous systems for industrial, government and security applications. Its businesses include Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. Ondas Networks provides private broadband wireless solutions for mission-critical communications. Its FullMAX platform is designed to support applications such as rail communications and industrial data networks. Ondas Autonomous Systems develops autonomous drone and counter-drone technologies, including systems for infrastructure inspection, security and public safety.

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