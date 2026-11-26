OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.50. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 250,744 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.21.

View Our Latest Report on OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.19 million. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 234.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 35,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a healthcare technology company that connects life sciences companies with healthcare professionals and patients through digital communications. Its platform uses channels such as electronic health records and other clinical workflows to deliver relevant information at the point of care. The company's services support programs for medication access and affordability, patient education and engagement, and communication between healthcare providers and life sciences organizations. OptimizeRx also provides tools intended to help life sciences companies reach clinicians and patients through digital channels.

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