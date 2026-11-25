Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $103.94. 37,877,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 30,599,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Latest Oracle News

Investors following ORCL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s cloud business is growing rapidly, and one outlook sees potential for a recovery if the company delivers on several execution and cash-flow milestones. That growth may support the long-term case, though it has not eased near-term financing concerns. Oracle Can Reach $240 in 2027: Wall Street Needs 4 Things to Happen

Oracle’s cloud business is growing rapidly, and one outlook sees potential for a recovery if the company delivers on several execution and cash-flow milestones. That growth may support the long-term case, though it has not eased near-term financing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Credit risk is a major concern: Oracle’s five-year credit-default-swap spread reportedly reached a record 356 basis points, signaling that investors see greater risk in its debt. The increase adds to worries about funding its large AI infrastructure commitments. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Falls 8% as Credit Swaps Hit Record 356 Basis Points

Credit risk is a major concern: Oracle’s five-year credit-default-swap spread reportedly reached a record 356 basis points, signaling that investors see greater risk in its debt. The increase adds to worries about funding its large AI infrastructure commitments. Negative Sentiment: Oracle is among debt-fueled AI cloud companies facing a sector selloff. Investors are questioning whether the expected returns from data-center spending will justify the borrowing and capital required. Nebius Plunges, Oracle Sinks as AI Cloud Selloff Deepens

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Stephen H. Rusckowski acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,538,096.50. This trade represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $399,122.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,762,956.90. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the third quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 53.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $58,496,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report