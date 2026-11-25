OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $184.51 and last traded at $188.99, with a volume of 14,587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.69.

Specifically, CAO Cary M. Okawa sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,778 shares in the company, valued at $725,376. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered OSI Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $403.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. OSI Systems's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 508.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 140 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in OSI Systems by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 163 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures security, healthcare, and optoelectronic products. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company serves customers in the United States and internationally through three business areas: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. Its Security division provides screening systems and related services for applications such as airports, borders, ports, and critical infrastructure. Products include systems for inspecting people, baggage, cargo, and vehicles, as well as security detection equipment.

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