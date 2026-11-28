OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.50 and traded as high as $202.87. OSI Systems shares last traded at $201.05, with a volume of 139,806 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered OSI Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $403.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.11 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Morben sold 536 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,875,800. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Okawa sold 500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $725,376. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 192,019 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $175,180,000. CWM LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 17.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures security, healthcare, and optoelectronic products. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company serves customers in the United States and internationally through three business areas: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. Its Security division provides screening systems and related services for applications such as airports, borders, ports, and critical infrastructure. Products include systems for inspecting people, baggage, cargo, and vehicles, as well as security detection equipment.

Further Reading

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