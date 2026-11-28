Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.09 and traded as high as $98.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $98.05, with a volume of 523,541 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.81.

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Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners's payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, insider Allan Kamensky sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $523,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,597,002.80. This represents a 10.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Montana acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,006.99. This trade represents a 11.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,941. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,141,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,944,000 after buying an additional 2,016,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $133,031,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $117,624,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $70,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2000, it provides banking and related financial services through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The company serves businesses, professionals and individuals with services that include commercial and consumer banking, lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, and wealth management. It also offers investment, insurance and retirement plan services through affiliated businesses. Pinnacle operates across markets in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, with a focus on relationship-based service for businesses and individuals in the communities it serves.

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