Shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.6350, with a volume of 334,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair raised shares of QuantumScape to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. QuantumScape's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 75,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,522,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,911,064.94. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,155,600. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 308,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 463,653 shares of the company's stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 351,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. William John Sempolinski bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,570,000 after buying an additional 3,290,942 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, primarily for use in electric vehicles. Its battery design replaces the conventional liquid electrolyte found in many lithium-ion batteries with a solid separator, with the goal of supporting higher energy density, faster charging and improved safety. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, the company focuses on researching, testing and scaling its battery technology rather than selling mass-market batteries.

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