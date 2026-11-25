REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.87. 1,864,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,910,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALOY. B. Riley Financial began coverage on REalloys in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of REalloys in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered REalloys from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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REalloys Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 6,886.79% and a negative return on equity of 147.80%.

Institutional Trading of REalloys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of REalloys in the second quarter worth approximately $61,089,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in REalloys during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,238,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REalloys by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,901,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,873,000 after buying an additional 1,200,620 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in REalloys during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,987,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in REalloys by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 299,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 129,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc. is a rare earth materials company focused on producing rare earth metals and alloys used in permanent magnets and other advanced applications. Its products support industries including automotive, clean energy, electronics and defense. The company's activities include processing rare earth materials into metal and alloy products for manufacturers. REalloys operates through Less Common Metals, a UK-based rare earth alloy producer, and is working to expand rare earth processing and production capacity in North America.

Further Reading

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