REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.1850. Approximately 1,248,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,907,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of REalloys in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Research assumed coverage on REalloys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on REalloys in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of REalloys from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

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REalloys Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 6,886.79% and a negative return on equity of 147.80%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that REalloys Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in REalloys in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,089,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,238,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of REalloys by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,901,240 shares of the company's stock worth $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,620 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in REalloys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in REalloys by 76.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 299,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 129,150 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc. is a rare earth materials company focused on producing rare earth metals and alloys used in permanent magnets and other advanced applications. Its products support industries including automotive, clean energy, electronics and defense. The company's activities include processing rare earth materials into metal and alloy products for manufacturers. REalloys operates through Less Common Metals, a UK-based rare earth alloy producer, and is working to expand rare earth processing and production capacity in North America.

Further Reading

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