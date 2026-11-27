Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.4550. 509,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,968,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Deutsche Bank raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a "sell" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.20 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,339,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,923,020 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $89,697,000 after acquiring an additional 557,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,277,091 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,145,926 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 450,336 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,494,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company's stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing genetic medicines for rare diseases, with an emphasis on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its research includes RNA-based treatments designed to affect how genetic instructions are processed, as well as gene therapy approaches. The company's DMD medicines include exon-skipping therapies such as eteplirsen (Exondys 51), golodirsen (Vyondys 53) and casimersen (Amondys 45). Each is intended for patients with a specific genetic mutation and works by helping cells produce a shortened form of dystrophin, a protein affected by DMD.

Further Reading

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