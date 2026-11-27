Shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA - Get Free Report) TSE: SEA traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.8570. Approximately 181,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 799,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seabridge Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

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Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA - Get Free Report) TSE: SEA last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,637 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 571,766 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,685,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,690,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,480,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring and advancing gold and copper properties. Founded in 1999, the company seeks to grow its mineral reserves through exploration and project development rather than operating producing mines. Its principal asset is the 100%-owned KSM project in northwestern British Columbia, a large gold-copper development project. Seabridge also holds interests in exploration and development properties including Iskut in British Columbia, Courageous Lake in the Northwest Territories and Snowstorm in Nevada.

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