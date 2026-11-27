Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $94.57 and last traded at $93.1140. Approximately 7,108,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 21,236,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline Canney sold 474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $44,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,793,906. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 2,034 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $300,767.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,760.35. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,272 shares of company stock worth $725,990 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 63,908 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 980,174 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $131,243,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,678 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $152,594,000 after buying an additional 552,024 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 65,004 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides cloud-based software that helps organizations manage and automate digital workflows. Its Now Platform connects people, processes, data and systems, enabling businesses to coordinate work across departments and reduce reliance on manual processes. The company's offerings include IT service and operations management, customer and employee service tools, workflow development products, and solutions for security and risk management. ServiceNow also incorporates artificial intelligence and automation capabilities into its platform to help organizations streamline tasks and support decision-making.

Further Reading

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