Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $12.73. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 865,365 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $180,913,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $11,425,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1,195.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,112,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,775 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3,594.3% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 978,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 952,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets and sells branded foods and beverages focused on nutrition and convenient eating. Its portfolio includes protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and other products, with brands such as Atkins, Quest and OWYN. Atkins offers products associated with low-carbohydrate eating, while Quest focuses on high-protein snacks and foods. OWYN adds plant-based protein shakes and related products to the company's portfolio. The company's history includes its 2017 acquisition of Atkins Nutritionals and its 2019 acquisition of Quest Nutrition.

Further Reading

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