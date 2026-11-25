Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 726,423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $38.50 to $39.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Smartstop Self Storage REIT from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMA

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a negative change from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.1359. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 270.69%.

Institutional Trading of Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the first quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 61.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,788 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates self-storage properties. Its facilities provide storage space for household and business customers, with services that may include online rentals and the sale of moving and packing supplies. The company's portfolio serves customers in the United States and Canada. SmartStop also acquires and develops self-storage properties as part of its strategy to expand its operations. SmartStop was founded by H. Michael Schwartz, who has served as the company's chief executive officer.

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