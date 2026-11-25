Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and traded as high as $45.50. Spruce Biosciences shares last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 82,624 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spruce Biosciences to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($8.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.68) by ($2.83). On average, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $7,937,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $416,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for rare endocrine disorders. The U.S.-based company has concentrated on conditions with limited treatment options and has advanced oral drug candidates through clinical development. Its lead investigational candidate, tildacerfont, is a corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor antagonist that Spruce studied for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a rare disorder affecting hormone production. The company also evaluated the candidate for other endocrine conditions, including polycystic ovary syndrome.

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