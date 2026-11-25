Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $236.73 and last traded at $244.1080, with a volume of 68,183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.15.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $742.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $709.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 5.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $404.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $7.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.38. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 100.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 60 shares of the construction company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 35.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 76 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79 shares of the construction company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. NASDAQ: STRL is a U.S.-based construction company that delivers infrastructure and building services through its E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions and Building Solutions segments. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides site development and related services for data centers, manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and other large-scale projects. Transportation Solutions builds and improves public infrastructure, including roads and bridges, while Building Solutions focuses on concrete foundations and other construction services for residential and commercial customers.

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