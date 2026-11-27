Suncrete (NASDAQ:RMIX - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Friday. The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.7050. 60,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 491,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Get Suncrete alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RMIX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Suncrete from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Suncrete in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Suncrete in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Suncrete from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncrete from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncrete currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMIX

Suncrete Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Suncrete (NASDAQ:RMIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Suncrete will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncrete news, Director David Rees-Jones purchased 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 216,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,890.30. This represents a 85.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Alan Jones acquired 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 906,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,405,249.16. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 322,767 shares of company stock worth $2,047,797. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Suncrete

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMIX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Suncrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,044,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Suncrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Suncrete in the second quarter valued at about $27,360,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncrete in the third quarter worth about $8,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company's stock.

About Suncrete

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is based in New York.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Suncrete, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Suncrete wasn't on the list.

While Suncrete currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report