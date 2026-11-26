Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.78 and traded as high as $79.71. Thor Industries shares last traded at $79.2560, with a volume of 874,220 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Zacks Research raised Thor Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Thor Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $363,258,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $66,217,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $65,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $28,982,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $21,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs), including towable travel trailers and fifth wheels, as well as motorhomes. Its products serve consumers seeking options for road travel, camping and other forms of leisure recreation. The company sells RVs through a portfolio of brands that includes Airstream, Jayco, Keystone RV, Tiffin Motorhomes and the European-based Erwin Hymer Group. Its brands offer a range of vehicle styles and configurations for different customers and markets.

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