TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.22 and traded as high as $194.56. TKO Group shares last traded at $193.70, with a volume of 399,870 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $224.00 to $223.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.29.

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TKO Group Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $1,879,539.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,413.73. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,038 in the last three months. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,698,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 339,211 shares of the company's stock worth $68,287,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TKO Group by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 14,653.4% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 421,800 shares of the company's stock worth $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 418,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings is a sports and entertainment company whose principal businesses are UFC and WWE. It was formed in 2023 when Endeavor combined UFC, which it had owned since 2016, with WWE. Through UFC and WWE, TKO produces live events and original programming and distributes content through broadcast, streaming and other media partners. The company also generates business through sponsorships, licensing, consumer products and related commercial activities. UFC and WWE serve audiences around the world, staging events and distributing content across multiple markets.

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