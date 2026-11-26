Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.87. Under Armour shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 9,726,734 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Under Armour from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Under Armour from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Under Armour from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.80.

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Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Under Armour by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 134.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2,744.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,993 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc. develops, markets and sells performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Its products are designed for athletic training, competition and everyday use, and include technical apparel, running and training shoes, sports accessories and connected fitness offerings. Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, the company built its early business around moisture-wicking performance apparel. Under Armour sells products through wholesale partners and its own direct-to-consumer channels, including retail stores and e-commerce.

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