Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.31 and traded as high as $58.80. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 6,889,048 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Gunjan Kedia sold 27,267 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,700,642.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 426,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,960.94. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John Boyer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a financial services company and the parent of U.S. Bank. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and government entities across the United States. Its services include consumer and business banking, lending, credit and debit cards, payment processing, corporate and institutional banking, and wealth management. U.S. Bank serves customers through branches, digital channels and other service platforms.

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