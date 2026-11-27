V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday. The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.0650, with a volume of 4,154,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on V.F. and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded V.F. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Corporation will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $13,671,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,457,000. Corient Private Wealth LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 212,198 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 164,369 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,913,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in V.F. by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,146 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 541,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, commonly known as VF Corporation, is a global apparel, footwear and accessories company. Its portfolio includes brands such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland and Dickies, which serve outdoor, active, workwear and lifestyle markets. The company sells products through wholesale partners, its own retail stores and e-commerce channels. Its brands offer items including outdoor clothing and equipment, footwear, workwear, backpacks and accessories to customers in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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