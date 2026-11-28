Shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.50. Wabash National shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 302,027 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Wabash National from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wabash National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wabash National from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wabash National

Wabash National Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $476.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.74 million. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Wabash National's revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Wabash National's dividend payout ratio is -9.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,035,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 308,380 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 934.5% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,090 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company's stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs and manufactures equipment and solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. Its products include dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, truck bodies and equipment for final-mile delivery. The company also supplies parts, components and services for commercial vehicles and offers products used in applications such as cold-chain transportation and warehouse operations. Wabash serves customers primarily in North America.

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