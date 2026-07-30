Primary Health Properties' (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 128 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PHP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 118 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 115 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 114.20.

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Primary Health Properties Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 97.60 on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.13. The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%. Research analysts forecast that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current year.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

PHP is a leading investor in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP has an unbroken 30 year track record of dividend growth. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

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