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Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Prime Medicine logo with Manufacturing background
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Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Prime Medicine to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Prime Medicine stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.55. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 10,557.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,391 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120,252 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 227,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,778 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 82,948 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 72,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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