Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.80.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $280.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Primerica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $503,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,548.04. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.49, for a total transaction of $420,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,451,391.04. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,763,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Primerica by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $286.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.88. Primerica has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $288.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.76.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $855.36 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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