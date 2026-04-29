Primerica (PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $855.3580 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.65 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 22.82%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primerica Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $280.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $259.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.89. Primerica has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $288.03.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Primerica's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Primerica's payout ratio is 20.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,023,582.72. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $454,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 11,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,930,384.18. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,666 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,763,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Primerica by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Primerica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Primerica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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