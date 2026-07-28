Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $1.7341 billion for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.28). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $205.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Primoris Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Key Stories Impacting Primoris Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Primoris securities between August 5, 2025, and June 22, 2026. September 21, 2026, is the deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Kessler Topaz securities class action notice

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Primoris securities between August 5, 2025, and June 22, 2026. September 21, 2026, is the deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Negative Sentiment: Several investor law firms are soliciting shareholders in connection with allegations that Primoris and its executives misled investors about the company’s project-management capabilities and related business prospects. The claims involve alleged violations of federal securities laws; they have not been proven in court. Primoris investor class action alert

Several investor law firms are soliciting shareholders in connection with allegations that Primoris and its executives misled investors about the company’s project-management capabilities and related business prospects. The claims involve alleged violations of federal securities laws; they have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: The case creates potential litigation costs, management distraction, settlement or damages exposure, and further uncertainty about the company’s operating disclosures. The high volume of substantially similar law-firm announcements is likely amplifying the negative sentiment surrounding PRIM. Rosen Primoris securities lawsuit notice

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $2,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,779,323.69. This trade represents a 57.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $3,798,337.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,525,611.64. This represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 31.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,441.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRIM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Primoris Services from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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