Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Princeton Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Princeton Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Princeton Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

In other news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $56,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,370.88. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Research upgraded Princeton Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Princeton Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BPRN

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Princeton Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of personal and business banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and local enterprises in central and southern New Jersey.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and refinancing, as well as treasury management solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

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