Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Princeton Bancorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

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Princeton Bancorp Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 3,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,479. Princeton Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Princeton Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Princeton Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Princeton Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,855 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company's stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Princeton Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of personal and business banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and local enterprises in central and southern New Jersey.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and refinancing, as well as treasury management solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

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