Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Priority Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 253.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.51. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $247.92 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a net margin of 5.84%. Analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not conduct any operations of its own and holds the proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.

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