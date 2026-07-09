Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 resultson Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Private Bancorp of America to announce earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $34.4690 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.99 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect Private Bancorp of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Private Bancorp of America Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PBAM opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.07. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Private Bancorp of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

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