Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $2,231,826.30 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 88,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,231,826.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,569.83. The trade was a 53.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 63,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,601,159.96.

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 17,096 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $427,229.04.

On Monday, May 4th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,017 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $25,384.32.

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Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.7%

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 863,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,529. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 160.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $603.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.99 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $26.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Privia Health Group

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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