ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $213.8460 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.60. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $269.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. ProAssurance's quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ProAssurance Stock Up 0.2%

PRA opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,491,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 969,833 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,901 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 813,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,711,805 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 796,132 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,058,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $8,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ProAssurance

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The company focuses primarily on professional liability coverage for healthcare providers, including physicians, surgeons, dentists and allied health professionals. ProAssurance operates through a group of insurance subsidiaries that underwrite both occurrence- and claims-made policies tailored to the unique risks faced by the medical community.

In addition to professional liability insurance, ProAssurance offers a suite of complementary property and casualty products, such as general liability, workers' compensation, property and inland marine, and umbrella coverage.

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