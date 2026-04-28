Procore Technologies (PCOR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $352.8190 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Procore Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. 1,361,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,324. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $523,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012,136 shares in the company, valued at $55,141,169.28. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,225 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $211,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,000. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 148,026 shares of company stock worth $7,783,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. XN LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. XN LP now owns 2,323,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procore Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procore Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Procore Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here