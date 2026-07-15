Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Declares $1.09 Quarterly Dividend

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0885 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 70 years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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