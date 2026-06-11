Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.0588.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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