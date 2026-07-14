Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 1.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $145.59 and last traded at $146.1580. 7,049,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,197,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $340.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after buying an additional 3,524,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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