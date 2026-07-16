Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 2.3% - Here's Why

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.52 and last traded at $151.49. 6,477,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,168,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.05.

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More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase lowered its price target on Procter & Gamble to $162 from $164, but kept an overweight rating, implying about 6.9% upside from the current price and reinforcing a constructive view on the stock. Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase lowered its price target on Procter & Gamble to $162 from $164, but kept an rating, implying about 6.9% upside from the current price and reinforcing a constructive view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend of $1.0885 per share , underscoring its reliable cash-return profile and appeal to income-focused investors. P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend, July 2026

Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend of , underscoring its reliable cash-return profile and appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary said PG may still be undervalued on DCF and earnings-based valuation checks, while planned cuts to up to 7,000 non-manufacturing roles could support future margins and earnings. Is Procter & Gamble (PG) Still Undervalued With 7,000 Job Cuts?

Market commentary said PG may still be undervalued on DCF and earnings-based valuation checks, while planned cuts to up to 7,000 non-manufacturing roles could support future margins and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Head & Shoulders launched its USA Gymnastics partnership at the 2026 U.S. Classic, a brand-marketing move that may help awareness but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Head & Shoulders Debuts USAG Partnership at 2026 U.S. Classic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.3%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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