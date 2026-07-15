Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading 1.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $148.59 and last traded at $147.9260. 6,129,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,195,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.08.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $344.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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