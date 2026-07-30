Profound Medical (PROF) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 206.76%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Profound Medical Stock Performance

PROF stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Profound Medical has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $263.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Profound Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 941,879 shares of the company's stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Profound Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,160 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 172,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PROF. Raymond James Financial raised Profound Medical from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Profound Medical from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profound Medical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp is a medical technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive therapeutic solutions using magnetic resonance–guided ultrasound ablation. The company's proprietary platform delivers focused ultrasound energy to targeted tissue under real-time MR imaging, offering a non-incisional alternative to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's lead product, the TULSA-PRO system, is designed for the treatment of prostate conditions, including localized prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Further Reading

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