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PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • PROG Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on nine research firms: five rate it a buy and four a hold. The average 1-year price target is about $47.36.
  • The stock recently traded at $45.44 after rising 1%, putting it near its 52-week high of $47.73. PROG has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.
  • In its latest earnings report, PROG beat expectations with $1.24 EPS versus $0.78 expected, while revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $742.67 million. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.14, yielding about 1.2%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.3571.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PROG

PROG Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of PRG opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.78. PROG has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. PROG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $742.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PROG's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PROG has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. PROG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PROG by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the first quarter worth $38,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PROG by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 61.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company's stock.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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