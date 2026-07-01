Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,162,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session's volume of 979,767 shares.The stock last traded at $39.8670 and had previously closed at $33.58.

The software maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $253.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $242.74 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.210 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Progress Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Progress Software reported Q2 EPS of $1.62 versus estimates near $1.45 and revenue of $253.5 million versus expectations of about $242.7 million, showing a broad earnings and sales beat. Article Title

Progress Software reported Q2 EPS of $1.62 versus estimates near $1.45 and revenue of $253.5 million versus expectations of about $242.7 million, showing a broad earnings and sales beat. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.09-$6.21 and Q3 EPS guidance to $1.53-$1.59, both above analyst forecasts, signaling stronger profitability ahead. Article Title

The company raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.09-$6.21 and Q3 EPS guidance to $1.53-$1.59, both above analyst forecasts, signaling stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related demand is supporting its data, workflow and infrastructure platforms, and it also launched Progress Chef Enterprise Management for NVIDIA DGX Spark, reinforcing the company’s AI positioning. Article Title

Management said AI-related demand is supporting its data, workflow and infrastructure platforms, and it also launched Progress Chef Enterprise Management for NVIDIA DGX Spark, reinforcing the company’s AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around disciplined debt and net leverage near 2.8x suggests management is still focused on balance-sheet control, which may help reduce risk but is not the main driver of the stock today. Article Title

Commentary around disciplined debt and net leverage near 2.8x suggests management is still focused on balance-sheet control, which may help reduce risk but is not the main driver of the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat results, some commentary noted the stock had already rallied sharply recently, so upside may be more limited if expectations continue to rise. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progress Software from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PRGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Up 19.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software NASDAQ: PRGS is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company's offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress's portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

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