Progressive (NYSE:PGR) CIO Sells 2,242 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) CIO Jonathan Bauer sold 2,242 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $476,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,637.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $189.20 and a one year high of $254.93. The business's 50-day moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day moving average is $205.89.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $231.00 to $226.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Progressive from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Progressive from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $236.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 235.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 700.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here