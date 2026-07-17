Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $152.59 and last traded at $151.7230, with a volume of 597292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.06.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS.

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Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Prologis by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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