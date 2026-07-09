Prologis (PLD) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.1613 billion for the quarter. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Prologis Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of PLD opened at $140.98 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Prologis by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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