Promis Neurosciences (PMN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Promis Neurosciences to post earnings of ($1.3786) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Promis Neurosciences to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Promis Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PMN opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Promis Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Promis Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Promis Neurosciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN - Free Report) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,079 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 106,650 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Promis Neurosciences worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Promis Neurosciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Markets upgraded Promis Neurosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Promis Neurosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Promis Neurosciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

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About Promis Neurosciences

Promis Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company's research programs target cognitive impairment and other neurological symptoms associated with diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis.

Leveraging a proprietary small‐molecule discovery platform, Promis Neurosciences advances both preclinical and early clinical candidates designed to modulate neural pathways involved in memory, learning and neuroinflammation.

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