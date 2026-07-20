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Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Hut 8 logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five AI stocks were highlighted as the most notable to watch: Hut 8, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, Ambarella, and Upstart. MarketBeat said these names stood out because they had the highest dollar trading volume among AI stocks in recent days.
  • Hut 8 and Upstart represent AI exposure in very different businesses, with Hut 8 focused on data centers, digital asset mining, and high-performance computing, while Upstart runs an AI-based lending platform.
  • Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, and Ambarella are using AI in healthcare, voice interfaces, and semiconductor/computer vision technologies, respectively. The article frames them as companies benefiting from broader demand for machine learning and automation.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hut 8.

Hut 8, Tempus AI, SoundHound AI, Ambarella, and Upstart are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, build, or heavily use AI technologies in their products, services, or operations. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies that may benefit from growing demand for machine learning, automation, data analytics, and other AI-driven applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hut 8 Right Now?

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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